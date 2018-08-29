Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

What’s the deal with widening I-10?

DIG Staff DIG Staff
3 hours ago

Ok, here’s everything you need to know.

The project: The state Department of Transportation and Development is planning a $360 million widening of I-10 between the Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/I-12 split. The project includes 1 new lane in each direction for a 3.5 mile corridor. According to project planners, the additional lanes could cut rush hour traffic times by 2/3. As of now, the project is set to start next year and will take 5-7 years to finish.

The problem: The project will affect 17 homes and 4 businesses in the area, including crowd favorite, The Overpass Merchant. According to The Advocate, business owners in the Perkins Overpass area have been longtime opponents of the project. Officials of the DOTD met with the public on Tuesday night to give an overview of the project as well as allow the public to see maps and ask questions, read more about Tuesday’s meeting here.

What are your thoughts on widening 1-10? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

You may also like

News

Wanted: 400-pound stolen statue

Baton Rouge authorities are searching for the missing iron statue that was taken from the Mississippi River levee. According to The Advocate, the statue is estimated at $60,000, weighs 400 pounds and was bolted down to a bench which was bolted down...

3 weeks ago

august

29aug(aug 29)7:00 pm(aug 29)7:00 pmTavern Trivia

30aug(aug 30)4:30 pm(aug 30)4:30 pmLa Carreta Happy Hour (all day)

30aug(aug 30)5:00 pm(aug 30)5:00 pmFood Truck Round-Up with Live Music

30aug(aug 30)7:00 pm(aug 30)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

30aug(aug 30)7:30 pm(aug 30)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X