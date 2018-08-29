What’s the deal with widening I-10?

Ok, here’s everything you need to know.

The project: The state Department of Transportation and Development is planning a $360 million widening of I-10 between the Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/I-12 split. The project includes 1 new lane in each direction for a 3.5 mile corridor. According to project planners, the additional lanes could cut rush hour traffic times by 2/3. As of now, the project is set to start next year and will take 5-7 years to finish.

The problem: The project will affect 17 homes and 4 businesses in the area, including crowd favorite, The Overpass Merchant. According to The Advocate, business owners in the Perkins Overpass area have been longtime opponents of the project. Officials of the DOTD met with the public on Tuesday night to give an overview of the project as well as allow the public to see maps and ask questions, read more about Tuesday’s meeting here.

