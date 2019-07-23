Where to celebrate National Tequila Day on Wednesday, July 24

Some could argue there’s no better way to end your hump day than with a ice cold drink – especially if it’s a margarita.

Multiple restaurants and bars will be celebrating National Tequila Day on Wednesday, July 24. We’ve rounded them up, so you can grab your friends and plan ahead.

We will continue to update our list as we hear about more deals, so let us know if we’re missing one!

The Velvet Cactus

Celebrate National Tequila Day with two-for-one house margaritas all day at The Velvet Cactus.

Olive or Twist

Patron is sponsoring a celebration at Olive or Twist from 5-7 pm, featuring Patron samples, sample cocktails made with Patron and Patron giveaways.

Caliente Mexican Craving on Lee Dr.

Caliente is celebrating with two-for-one margaritas all day, as well as a free tequila shot with every entree.

Clicks Billiards & Sports Bar

Head to Clicks to celebrate with $6 flavored margaritas and up to $1 off every tequila.