Where to find the lowest gas prices in a decade

Regular gasoline prices are now showing up under $2/gal at local stations – but you’ll have to hunt around as some stations are still gouging as high as $2.39/gal.

Sub-$2 gas marks the lowest prices seen in the Gulf Coast region since 2008. Prices have fallen by .31 in the last month alone. This time last year, prices were 22% higher.

According to Gas Buddy, as of 7:15am, Tues, here is where you can score the lowest prices for regular gasoline around Baton Rouge:

Costco (Dawnadele Ave) $1.98

Shell (Drusilla @ I-12) $1.99

Exxon (9530 Hooper) $2.01

Shell (7475 Jefferson) $2.01

Gasoline prices are on the decline following the normal post-Labor day decline in demand as well as falling crude oil prices. If you’ve ever wondered why gas prices fluctuate so much, here is a quick read on the topic.