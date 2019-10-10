Where to watch LSU vs. Florida if you can’t make it to Tiger Stadium

LSU will face Florida at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. While we can’t all make it to Death Valley this Saturday, the Capital City makes it easy to support the Tigers (and have a drink) from afar. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a bite after tailgating or a place to hang out all day, grab your friends and family to watch this weekend’s game at some of the best places in Baton Rouge.



Red Stick Social

1503 Government St.

Watch the game with Red Stick Social’s gameday DJ and enjoy food and drink specials.

The Rum House

2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Come for bottomless brunch, mimosas and bloody Marys, stay for Island Time Happy Hour during the game.

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government St.

Join in on the fun at Gameday in the Garden.

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd.

Check out rooftop views of tailgating, complete with shade and gameday drink specials.

Uncle Earl’s Bar

3753 Perkins Rd. #2900

Take advantage of Uncle Earl’s drink specials all day.

The Velvet Cactus

7655 Old Hammond Hwy.

Take the tailgate for 2-for-1 margaritas and bottomless queso.