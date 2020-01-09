Where to watch the National Championship game on Monday

Anticipation is growing as the 2020 College Football National Championship game approaches where LSU will take on Clemson in a Tigers versus Tigers showdown at 7 pm. Those of us unable to head to New Orleans to watch the game are still in luck, however, because no one knows how to watch football like Baton Rouge:

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux (Burbank)

Head to Walk-Ons for a chance to win raffle prizes including an LSU helmet signed by Coach Ed Oregon, a mini football signed by Drew Brees and a 10-person crawfish boil including draft beer. Frozen margaritas and spiked seltzers are $1 starting at 5 pm.

Mid City Beer Garden

Enjoy the sunshine from the glass roof and grab a table early, as spots are sure to fill up. Doors open at 3:30 pm, and dogs are welcome.

The Varsity

Doors open at 5 pm, and the game will be projected onto the main screen. There is no cover and drink specials all day, with easy food access next door at The Chimes.T

Tin Roof Brewing Co.

Doors open at 5 pm, and Big Cheezy Food Truck will be on site, ready to serve up your favorites. Tin Roof will also feature a taproom-only IT’S GOOD TO BE KING Cake Blonde Ale, and the big screen will be fired up on the patio.

MID TAP

With more than 40 self-serve taps to choose from, MID TAP is a great spot for fans who like to drink a variety of beers. Dogs are also welcome.

Red Stick Social

Red Stick Social in Electric Depot is serving up $2 chips and queso, $5 wings and flatbreads, $7 tiger eyes and game day drink specials.

Rally Cap Brewing

With nine TV options, your sure to get a good view of the game. Geaux Cuban will be serving food starting at 5 pm, and doors don’t close until the game ends.

Gilla Brewing Co.

For LSU fans closer to Gonzalez, head to Gilla Brewing. Doors open at 4 pm, and they will be releasing #STTDB, their new house imperial Berliner with mango, tangerine, passionfruit and peach.

Hayride Scandal

Hayride Scandal is bringing in extra TV’s, including on the patio, and will have free red beans, cornbread and coleslaw. For every Burrow touchdown, Burrow Bourbon Bombs will only be $1. You can bring your non-football fans, too, as the Parlour will remain open for those who may not want to watch the game.

The Station Sports Bar & Grill

Doors open at 5 pm and cover is free. The Station offers a jumbo screen as well as dozens of big screens, and a happy hour until kickoff at 7 pm. For every LSU Touchdown, The Station is offering free touchdown shots.

TJ Ribs

TJ Ribs will have all you can eat wings and draft beer for $19.95 per person during the games, so bring your Tiger spirit and your appetite.

Squeaky Pete’s

Squeaky Pete is offering $10 all you can drink during the game and their full menu.

IceHouse Tap Room

There’s nothing that screams Louisiana more than crawfish and college football. IceHouse will be serving free crawfish ready at happy hour, so be sure to get there before supplies run out.

Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge

For large groups who want to watch the game outside of home, Celebrity Theatre will be showing the game in one of its theaters, with 173 seats available. Seats are first, first served and alcohol will be available for purchase in the lobby.

Hear of more game day specials? Let us know, and we’ll be sure to add them to the list!