Where to wine down in Baton Rouge this month

From wine dinners, tastings and specials to huge events and seminars, Baton Rouge has a lot of ways to get your wine on this summer.

Fete Rouge – Food and Wine Fete

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Fete Rouge every year, offering a chance to try over 200 wines while pitting local chefs against each other in a cooking competition. This year’s event is August 23 at L’Auberge Casino, and tickets are $75. You can find more information here.

Weekly Wine Specials

Wine Dinners

Wine dinners are a special kind of dinner experience, and you have some really great options in Baton Rouge. Wine dinners typically offer chef-crafted courses, so you may be stepping out of your normal ordering comfort zone. Guests are often sat at a large communal table, giving you the opportunity to dine alongside some new friends.

The menus are curated to create a cohesive meal, but more importantly, a meal that pairs perfectly with the featured wine. Chefs will present their dishes, and the sommelier or wine maker will give you the rundown on the wine and how they work together.

Baton Rouge restaurants feature a lot of wine dinners throughout the year. You can find them at Soji, Stroubes, Kalurah, Little Village, The Gregory, Rocca and more. Here are some planned for summer:

Tastings & Seminars

The Gregory:

Wine Down Summer Series at The Gregory: every Friday this month, The Gregory will offer a wine tasting paired with small bites for just $25 per person.

Mid City Craft:

Thursday wine tastings at Mid City Craft are free. Yep, free.

This Thursday, August 8, the tasting will be blind! All of the wine bottles will be covered until the end of the tasting. We only know that old and new world wine will be featured, and the pressure is on. The tasting is from 5-8 at Mid City Craft located at 711 Jefferson Hwy.

3Tails Wine & Cheese:

For a deeper, educational experience, 3Tails Wine & Cheese is hosting a Natural Wine Seminar on August 14 for $35.

