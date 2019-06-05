White Star Market brings back speed dating three nights this summer

Single and ready to mingle? Well you’re in luck – White Star Market is reviving its beloved speed dating event, now called Summer of Love, and will reach three different demographics.

The last speed dating event was held on Valentine’s Day, and White Star Market has decided to bring it back due to an overwhelming positive response.

Participants will go on seven-minute rounds and can keep track of their dates on their “Rate-A-Date” scorecard. Afterward, event moderators will review scorecards for potential matches and will email individuals accordingly.

Individuals must be 21 or older and purchase a ticket to participate. Registration starts at 6 pm, and participants will receive two drink tickets. Rounds begin at 6:30 pm, and the event ends at 9 pm.

The dates and demographics are as follows:

June 13: LGBT – Tickets are already on sale

July 11: Under 40 – Tickets go on sale June 27

August 8: 40 and over – Tickets go on sale July 25

Courtesy of White Star Market

More information can be found on the events’ Facebook pages.