White Star Market is getting a little bit happier

The only thing that can make WSM better? Happy Hour! Starting today, White Star Market on Government St. in Mid City is officially offering specials at all of the market’s locations from 3-6pm.
Gov’t Taco: $9 Nacho my Taco
Reve: $1 drip coffee, $2 espresso, $3 lattes
Mouton: $3 draft beer, $5 draft wine, $6 cocktails
Counterspace: $4.50 chocolate chip or sprinkle cookie whoopie pies
MJ’s Cafe: $5 basic avocado toast
Jolie Pearl: $0.85 raw Gulf oysters
Chow Yum Phat: $8 Kim Chi Hot Tots
Datz Italian: $2 off any 9” or 12” speciality pizza
Fete au Fete: $5 Shrimp & Grits
The Big Squeezy: 10% off the menu