Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

White Star Market Opening Dates

DIG Staff DIG Staff
10 hours ago

The HIGHLY anticipated food hall in mid-city has finally arrived, and you’ve got plenty of opportunities to try it!

White Star Market’s first opening will be Friday afternoon at 4pm for Hot Art Cool Nights. After Friday night’s opening White Star will close for a few days and reopen for an Opening Night ticketed event on Wednesday Night. Tickets can be purchased for $50 and guests will be given a $50 gift card to use starting that night to White Star Market.

White Star Market will officially open with its normal hours on May 17th.

Vendors in White Star Market include Gov’t Taco, Jolie Pearl, Big Squeezy, Mouton, Michael Mangham’s Southern Plate, Fete Au Fete, Reve Coffee Roasters, Chow Yum Phat and Dat’z Italian.

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Your Guide to Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and for those trying to get in on all the fun, we’ve found all the best places in Baton Rouge to get your Cinco de Drinko on! From authentic Mexican to delicious Tex-Mex these places are offering the...

1 week ago

Gear up for summer!

Primeval Gear

may

11mayallday13alldayLouisianime

11may(may 11)5:00 pm(may 11)5:00 pmHot Art, Cool Nights 2018

11may(may 11)7:00 pm(may 11)7:00 pmLSU Baseball v. Alabama

12may(may 12)11:00 am(may 12)11:00 amBaton Rouge Funk Fest 2018

12may(may 12)11:00 am(may 12)11:00 amA Wild Day at the Rowe

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X