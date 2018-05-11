White Star Market Opening Dates

The HIGHLY anticipated food hall in mid-city has finally arrived, and you’ve got plenty of opportunities to try it!

White Star Market’s first opening will be Friday afternoon at 4pm for Hot Art Cool Nights. After Friday night’s opening White Star will close for a few days and reopen for an Opening Night ticketed event on Wednesday Night. Tickets can be purchased for $50 and guests will be given a $50 gift card to use starting that night to White Star Market.

White Star Market will officially open with its normal hours on May 17th.

Vendors in White Star Market include Gov’t Taco, Jolie Pearl, Big Squeezy, Mouton, Michael Mangham’s Southern Plate, Fete Au Fete, Reve Coffee Roasters, Chow Yum Phat and Dat’z Italian.