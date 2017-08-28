Fresh avocado, anyone?

Starting Monday, some grocery staples will get lower prices at Whole Foods. This comes as their sale to Amazon is set to officially close on Aug. 28.

The company said in a statement that many organic produces items, such as avacados and bananas, will see lower prices. It’s the first of many changes promised by John Mackey, Whole Foods co-founder and CEO, who says their vision of delivering quality food to everyone will be made easier thanks to their acquisition by Amazon.

“By working together with Amazon and integrating in several key areas, we can lower prices and double down on that mission and reach more people with Whole Foods Market’s high-quality, natural and organic food,” Mackey said on the company’s website.

In the future, Whole Foods shoppers will also be able to redeem customer loyalty rewards through Amazon and use the company’s Locker service to pick up or return items ordered through the online shopping service while doing their grocery shopping. Whole Foods is also working to make all their private label food options available on Amazon.com, Amazon Prime Pantry, and AmazonFresh.

What does Amazon get in return? A lot more valuable data, according to consumer scientists, who told CNBC that analyzing Whole Foods’ giant collection of shopping habits for its customers could help Amazon predict what people need before they go to the store… or click Buy Now on Amazon.com.

Comments