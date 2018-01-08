<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local celeb-chef Jay Ducote is hosting a watch party at 7pm Tuesday at Tin Roof Brewing to celebrate the airing of his latest TV endeavor on the Food Network.

Chopped Gold Medal Games: Grilling features Ducote, along with three other renowned chefs to prove why grilling is a winter “sport” worth cheering for. Only one can advance to the $50,000 Grand Finale. An uncooked pastry and a bone-in steak challenge the chefs in the appetizer round. In the entree round, the competitors encounter a guilty-pleasure snack and a Korean side dish. And will the last two contenders know what a pig pickin’ cake is or how to reimagine it in the dessert round?

Find out alongside Jay (well, he might already know 😉 to see if the Baton Rouge native makes into the money round. Smokin’ Aces BBQ is providing food for the party.