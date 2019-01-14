Dig Baton Rouge
Will the bus take a back seat to CATS new rideshare service?

6 hours ago

In case riding the bus is a little too old-fashioned for you, the Capital Area Transit System has announced plans to enter the ride share game.

Touted as “microtransit,” a pilot program featuring a fleet of 15-passenger vans could be up and running within 90 days.

In a change of pace from traditional public transit, riders in the program will hail rides through a smartphone app, with drivers able to pick up and drop off other riders along the way.

Locations covered by the program have yet to be determined, with areas not currently serviced by existing bus routes to serve as likely starting points.

Capital Transit 174 Getting delivered

The pilot program is slated to run for 10 months, after which the city will assess future viability of the program. The per-cost pricing of a ride is unknown at this time.

Is this bus-Uber hybrid worth a try? Give us your thoughts in the comments.

