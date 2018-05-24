Win a 12-pack of beer from Abita!

We’re giving away a 12-pack of The Boot from Abita Brewing Company, enter to win now! Must be 21 to win.
may
24may(may 24)1:00 pm26(may 26)1:00 pmJambalaya Festival
Keep festival season rolling with Jambalaya Festival, one of the largest in the state. Featuring activities that highlight the heritage and culture of the area, live music, a jambalaya cooking
Keep festival season rolling with Jambalaya Festival, one of the largest in the state. Featuring activities that highlight the heritage and culture of the area, live music, a jambalaya cooking contest and more, you won’t want to miss it!
24 (Thursday) 1:00 pm - 26 (Saturday) 7:00 pm
Gonzales Civic Center
24may(may 24)4:30 pm25(may 25)4:30 pmBottomless Thursdays! $10 House Wine and Mimosas
For just $10 get all you can drink house wine and mimosas Thursday nights at The Station!
For just $10 get all you can drink house wine and mimosas Thursday nights at The Station!
24 (Thursday) 4:30 pm - 25 (Friday) 2:00 am
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
24may(may 24)5:00 pm(may 24)5:00 pmFood Truck Round-Up Round the Patio
Join us and FIVE local food trucks around our patio for great local eats and live music! Great fun for the whole family!
Join us and FIVE local food trucks around our patio for great local eats and live music! Great fun for the whole family!
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Alexander's Highland Market
18111 Highland Market Dr
24may(may 24)5:00 pm(may 24)5:00 pmKids Night - Curbside
Thursday is Kids Night at Curbside! $2 Kid Meals + Kid Ice Cream + 1/2 off wine carafes Final Dates! May 24 and May 31st
Thursday is Kids Night at Curbside!
$2 Kid Meals + Kid Ice Cream + 1/2 off wine carafes
Final Dates! May 24 and May 31st
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Curbside
4158 Government St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
24may(may 24)5:00 pm(may 24)5:00 pmRickmobile: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Rickmobile is coming to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on 5/24/2018! Join us at Tin Roof Brewing Co. from 5p-8p. 1624 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge, LA, 70802 The #Rickmobile is a one-of-a-kind mobile
more
The Rickmobile is coming to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on 5/24/2018!
Join us at Tin Roof Brewing Co. from 5p-8p.
1624 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge, LA, 70802
The #Rickmobile is a one-of-a-kind mobile pop-up shop that offers exclusive, custom-designed Rick and Morty collectibles. Limited quantities. Credit/Debit card only. No cash.
Please note, queue line may be capped. Parking is limited.
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tin Roof Brewery
1624 Wyoming St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
DIGBR.com is how Baton Rouge keeps the pulse of our great city. We curate what's important and deliver it fast and throughout the day along with great content from your monthly DIG Magazine.
Copyright © 2017 · Primedia Holdings, LLC
Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.