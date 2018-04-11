Win a dozen cupcakes from A Tasty Affair!

It’s time to treat the office or your spouse or just yourself! A Tasty Affair Cakes & Treats is giving away a dozen vanilla buttercream cupcakes! Check out our Instagram story for more drool-worthy pictures…. Win them today!
11apr(apr 11)11:00 am(apr 11)11:00 am$5 Daiquiri Wednesdays
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means.. Cane Land Distilling Co. is serving $5 DAIQUIRIS ALL DAY!
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cane Land Distilling Company
760 Saint Philip St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
11apr(apr 11)4:30 pm(apr 11)4:30 pm$6 Burger Nite at the Station
Every Wednesday is $6 Burger Nite at The Station 4:30-9pm! Come hungry, stay late! We've got a FREE Comedy Show 8-10pm and some awesome drink specials! 💥 $5 Wells 💥 $2 Bud
Introducing our BRAND NEW MENU ft. an expanded burger lineup! Still proudly serving 100+ beers!
Daily Happy Hour Tuesday-Saturday Open-7pm + ALL NIGHT MONDAY!
💥 $3 Appetizers
💥 2-For-1 Wells
💥 $10 Domestic Buckets
Check out our menu, event calendar, and more www.StationSportsBar.com
(Wednesday) 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
11apr(apr 11)7:00 pm(apr 11)7:00 pmAly Raisman: Lectureship in Values & Ethics
Aly Raisman, Olympic gold medalist, sexual abuse survivor and activist, will speak at the PMAC! Raisman uses her platform to promote positive body image and encourage everyone to be comfortable
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
North Stadium Road
11apr(apr 11)7:00 pm(apr 11)7:00 pmSingin’ and Sippin’
Karaoke + 2x1 margaritas. Come and sing your heart out! And, don’t worry after the 2x1 Margaritas, you’ll sound like Beyonce!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Caliente Mexican Craving
1072 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70820
11apr(apr 11)7:00 pm(apr 11)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke
Every Wednesday we've got Karaoke starting at 7pm with ½ off bottles of wine, $5 strawberry margaritas, and $3 select cocktails!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lava Cantina
10001 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA 70810
