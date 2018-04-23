Win a gift card to Barcadia!

Food, drinks & games, it doesn’t get much better than that! Enjoy some amazing grub and play some of your favorites games at Barcadia. BONUS go between 3-7pm for $1 beers!
20apr(apr 20)8:00 pm27(apr 27)8:00 pmThe Holy Knives / Mayhaps / Nice Dog / The Nocturnal Broadcast
You won't want to miss out on this musical event! The Holy Knives - Sultry Rock & Roll, Mayhaps - Stress Pop, Alternative Rock, Experimental, Nice Dog - Blues/Alternative, and The Nocturnal
You won’t want to miss out on this musical event! The Holy Knives – Sultry Rock & Roll, Mayhaps – Stress Pop, Alternative Rock, Experimental, Nice Dog – Blues/Alternative, and The Nocturnal Broadcast – Folk Rock will all be preforming.
All Ages are welcomed. The event is BYOB and $8 to enter.
20 (Friday) 8:00 pm - 27 (Friday) 11:59 pm
24apr(apr 24)6:30 pm(apr 24)6:30 pmWine Class Series with Steve Staples
City Pork & Steve Staples will host a series of 3 wine classes focusing on red grape varietals & varietal blends. Steve Staples has over 30 years experience as certified
more
City Pork & Steve Staples will host a series of 3 wine classes focusing on red grape varietals & varietal blends. Steve Staples has over 30 years experience as certified wine educator. He will be comparing styles of wine from around the world and their profiles paired with City Pork house made meats and cheeses.
Schedule of Classes:
Tuesday–April 24, May 1 & May 8
6:30PM-8:30PM
$85 per person (includes series of 3 classes, wine tasting, and cheese & charcuterie board)
Space is LIMITED
To reserve: 225-300-4550
*classes can not be purchased individually. they will only be sold as series of 3 classes
(Tuesday) 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
City Pork Deli and Charcuterie
2363 Hollydale Ave.
24apr(apr 24)7:00 pm(apr 24)7:00 pmPigeons Playing Ping Pong + Funk You
PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG Tuesday, April 24th With Special Guest FUNK YOU Doors Open at 7PM Show Starts at 8PM General Admission, Standing Room Tickets are $15 in Advance and $17 Day of Show Available at
more
PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG
Tuesday, April 24th
With Special Guest FUNK YOU
Doors Open at 7PM
Show Starts at 8PM
General Admission, Standing Room Tickets are $15 in Advance and $17 Day of Show
Available at our Box Office inside The Chimes Restaurant on Highland Road, over the phone at 866.777.8932 and on-line atwww.VarsityTheatre.com
*** All Persons Must Be Eighteen (18) Years Old or Older With Proper Identification to Attend Any Event at The Varsity Theatre ***
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong brings end-of-the-world enthusiasm to their high-energy psychedelic funk. Their infectious electro-funk grooves, undeniable live energy and contagious smiles have their rabid fan base “The Flock” growing exponentially. Based out of Baltimore, MD, this animated quartet has been scorching up the country with their explosive performances and danceable peaks… and they’re loving every minute of it.
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Varsity Theatre
3353 Highland Road
24apr(apr 24)8:00 pm(apr 24)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge's BEST Karaoke Party tonite-- Kings of Karaoke! It's DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night! Bring your entire crew
more
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge’s BEST Karaoke Party tonite– Kings of Karaoke! It’s DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night!
Bring your entire crew to jump on stage and sing along! And because it’s SERVICE INDUSTRY NITE, enjoy $6 wells all nite long along with other great food, drinks, & yes, music! Check out all the new craft drafts on tap plus over 75 Imports and the best selections of spirits around! Our kitchen is always serving fantastic food until 1am!
We open at 4:30pm!
For more information including our weekly entertainment lineup , HUGE BEER MENU, and drink specials, visit www.StationSportsBar.com! Be sure to sign up for the mailing list to take advantage of members-only alerts and discounts!
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
