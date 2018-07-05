Win a pair of tickets to see Parish County Line!

Win your way into The Parish County Line show at The Texas Club on July 14th! Must be 21.
july
06jul(jul 6)10:30 am(jul 6)10:30 amBud's Broiler Grand Opening
Bud’s Broiler was stared in 1952 off of the corner of Airline Hwy & Cleary by Mr. Alfred “Bud” Saunders. Bud came to us from Austin Texas where he was
(Friday) 10:30 am - 11:44 pm
Bud's Broiler
4343 Nicholson Dr.
06jul(jul 6)9:00 pm(jul 6)9:00 pmMagic Mike Tour
Magic Mike Tour at The Texas Club Attention ladies, direct from the entertainment capital of the world, the Magic Mike Tour All Star Male Revue. We are the hottest male revue
Magic Mike Tour at The Texas Club
(Friday) 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Texas Club
456 N Donmoor Ave.
07jul(jul 7)8:00 am(jul 7)8:00 amSaturday Red Stick Farmers Market
Come get great produce and support local businesses. Free parking is available. All vendors accept cash
Come get great produce and support local businesses.
(Saturday) 8:00 am - 8:34 pm
Red Stick Farmers Market
501 Main St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801
07jul(jul 7)3:00 pm(jul 7)3:00 pmFree Brew Tour
Free Brewery tour at Tin Roof Brewing Co.
(Saturday) 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tin Roof Brewery
1624 Wyoming St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
07jul(jul 7)4:00 pm(jul 7)4:00 pmThe Big Chill
The Big Chill returns to the 'Ville on Saturday, July 7! Spectacular High FIREWORKS // featuring LIVE MUSIC by Chris LeBlanc Band and Rewind // Snow & ICE // Water Wars,
The Big Chill returns to the ‘Ville on Saturday, July 7!
Admission & ALL ACTIVITIES are FREE!
General Parking: $10 Premium Parking: $20
(Premium Parking Passes must be purchased prior to event.)
(Saturday) 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
West Feliciana Sports Park
10226 West Feliciana Pkwy, St. Francisville
