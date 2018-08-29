Win a pair of tickets to Third Thursday at the LSU Museum of Art!

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Third Thursday on September 20 at LSU MOA! Read more about the event here or RSVP on Facebook.
august
29aug(aug 29)7:00 pm(aug 29)7:00 pmTavern Trivia
GRAB YOUR TEAM! TEST YOUR WITS! WIN GREAT PRIZES! Join us every Wednesday from 7-9PM for Tavern Trivia! No ticket required and Food and Drink specials will be available!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Movie Tavern
2610 Citiplace Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
30aug(aug 30)4:30 pm(aug 30)4:30 pmLa Carreta Happy Hour (all day)
$5.50 margaritas, $2.50 beer image: Facebook/La Carreta Government
(Thursday) 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
La Carreta Mid City
4065 Government St
30aug(aug 30)5:00 pm(aug 30)5:00 pmFood Truck Round-Up with Live Music
Come join us at Alexander's Highland Market for live music and many food options including local vendors like: Rougaroux Fete au Fete Taco de Paco Louisiana Lemonade Geaux Yo
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Alexander's Highland Market
18111 Highland Market Dr
30aug(aug 30)7:00 pm(aug 30)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
Test your wits at Trivia on Thursday nights at Bullfish!
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
4001 Nicholson Drive Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LA 70808
30aug(aug 30)7:30 pm(aug 30)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's
Bring your trivia team to George's on Thursdays and test your knowledge and win some money!
(Thursday) 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
George's Place
860 St. Louis Street
