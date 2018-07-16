Win dinner for TWO at Olive or Twist for Restaurant Week!

Kick off Restaurant Week with dinner for two to Olive or Twist! Check out their delicious 3-course menu available July 23-28 for Restaurant Week.
july
17julalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist
Come for lunch, come again for dinner! $5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more?? Image via Olive or Twist
All Day (Tuesday)
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Rd, Ste A Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
17jul(jul 17)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's
Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm
Rotolo's Craft and Crust
411 Ben Hur Rd
18jul(jul 18)11:00 am(jul 18)11:00 amNational Hot Dog Day
Want a free hot dog? Just stop at Frankie's Dawg House and show off your furry friend to get your free Zen Dog! There will be lots of amazing dogs (both
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Frankie's Dawg House
2318 Cedardale Ave
18jul(jul 18)7:00 pm(jul 18)7:00 pmTavern Trivia
GRAB YOUR TEAM! TEST YOUR WITS! WIN GREAT PRIZES! Join us every Wednesday from 7-9PM for Tavern Trivia! No ticket required and Food and Drink specials will be available!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Movie Tavern
2610 Citiplace Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
