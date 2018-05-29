Win dinner for TWO at Qdoba!

We’re giving away TWO free entrees to TWO lucky winners! Enter to win now!
may
30may(may 30)6:30 pm(may 30)6:30 pmBowling with Pride
Come strike out with Baton Rouge Pride at this bowling fundraiser to keep the Pride Fest completely free for the community. Pizza, soda, and bowling shoes, oh my! There will also be a cash bar for those who need a little more encouragement to get out of the gutter.
(Wednesday) 6:30 pm - 10:33 pm
Circle Bowl
30may(may 30)7:00 pm(may 30)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke
Every Wednesday we’ve got Karaoke starting at 7pm with ½ off bottles of wine, $5 strawberry margaritas, and $3 select cocktails!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lava Cantina
10001 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA 70810
30may(may 30)7:00 pm(may 30)7:00 pmTrivia Wednesday at Movie Tavern Citiplace
Stop by Movie Tavern for a fun night of trivia and the chance to win a gift card or movie passes!
• 1st Place: $75 Movie Tavern Gift Card . • 2nd Place: $25 Movie Tavern Gift Card
• 3rd Place: 4 Movie Passes • Bonus Questions: Limited Edition Movie Swag
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Movie Tavern
2610 Citiplace Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
30may(may 30)7:30 pm(may 30)7:30 pmDisney Trivia 2 at Pluckers
DISNEY TRIVIA 2!!!!!!!!
Important Info:
Extra special early start time of 7:30PM!! Both locations will be lines out the door all night so make plans to arrive as early as possible!
Gift card prizes for the night will be super-sized! $250 1st place, $100 2nd place, $50 3rd place (awarded at random!), $25 Facebook prize – PLUS!!! $50 gift card awarded to our COSTUME CONTEST WINNER! AND one more $25 gift card up for grabs (you’ll have to be there to know how to win it!)
$6 34oz domestic draft mugs (every Wednesday and Thursday rain or shine!)
(Wednesday) 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Pluckers Wing Bar
4225 Nicholson Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
30may(may 30)8:00 pm(may 30)8:00 pmParks and Rec Trivia
From the Office of Leslie Knope:
My fellow Pawneens, it is that time once again to gather round and celebrate all that is great about our beloved town. We will revel in the gloriousness of JJ’s Diner’s waffles, mourn the loss of our dear Lil’ Sebastian, and listen to detailed accounts of our towns dignified past as Joan Callamezzo and Perd Hapley interview the towns longest living members. So join us as we celebrate the greatest town in the world (NOT Eagleton) PAWNEE!
Sincerely,
Leslie Knope
You must register your team to participate.
This is NOT a reservation of seating, but it will help us ensure that we have ample space for all our teams. We anticipate this free event will fill up quickly, so please arrive early.
We will send a confirmation email to everyone closer to the event.
(Wednesday) 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Barcadia Baton Rouge
3347 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
