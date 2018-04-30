We’re giving away two entrees to Qdoba Mexican Eats! Enter to win now!
We’re giving away two entrees to Qdoba Mexican Eats! Enter to win now!
may
01may8:00 pm11:30 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge's BEST Karaoke Party tonite-- Kings of Karaoke! It's DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night! Bring your entire crew
more
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge’s BEST Karaoke Party tonite– Kings of Karaoke! It’s DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night!
Bring your entire crew to jump on stage and sing along! And because it’s SERVICE INDUSTRY NITE, enjoy $6 wells all nite long along with other great food, drinks, & yes, music! Check out all the new craft drafts on tap plus over 75 Imports and the best selections of spirits around! Our kitchen is always serving fantastic food until 1am!
We open at 4:30pm!
For more information including our weekly entertainment lineup , HUGE BEER MENU, and drink specials, visit www.StationSportsBar.com! Be sure to sign up for the mailing list to take advantage of members-only alerts and discounts!
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
02may(may 2)4:30 pm(may 2)4:30 pm$6 Burger Nite at the Station
Every Wednesday is $6 Burger Nite at The Station 4:30-9pm! Come hungry, stay late! We've got a FREE Comedy Show 8-10pm and some awesome drink specials! 💥 $5 Wells 💥 $2 Bud
more
Every Wednesday is $6 Burger Nite at The Station 4:30-9pm! Come hungry, stay late! We’ve got a FREE Comedy Show 8-10pm and some awesome drink specials!
💥 $5 Wells
💥 $2 Bud Light
💥 $3 Tequila Shots
===========
Introducing our BRAND NEW MENU ft. an expanded burger lineup! Still proudly serving 100+ beers!
Daily Happy Hour Tuesday-Saturday Open-7pm + ALL NIGHT MONDAY!
💥 $3 Appetizers
💥 2-For-1 Wells
💥 $10 Domestic Buckets
Check out our menu, event calendar, and more www.StationSportsBar.com
(Wednesday) 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
02may(may 2)7:00 pm(may 2)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke
Every Wednesday we've got Karaoke starting at 7pm with ½ off bottles of wine, $5 strawberry margaritas, and $3 select cocktails!
Every Wednesday we’ve got Karaoke starting at 7pm with ½ off bottles of wine, $5 strawberry margaritas, and $3 select cocktails!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lava Cantina
10001 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA 70810
03mayallday05alldayWeekend Two - 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest
Started in 1970, "Jazz Fest" continues to showcase the most important names in music both locally and nationally. Celebrating 49 years of musical and cultural memories, Jazz Fest stands alone
more
Started in 1970, “Jazz Fest” continues to showcase the most important names in music both locally and nationally. Celebrating 49 years of musical and cultural memories, Jazz Fest stands alone in presenting the highest caliber artists in such varied genres as gospel, blues, traditional and contemporary jazz, rock, R&B, Cajun, country, zydeco and much more.
Thursday, May 3 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Friday, May 4 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Saturday, May 5 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Sunday, May 6 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
may 3 (Thursday) - 5 (Saturday)
Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots
1751 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, Louisiana 70119
03may(may 3)5:00 pm(may 3)5:00 pmThursday's All You Can Eat Crawfish
Stinky's Fish Camp will be having ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH from 5pm-9pm. Live Music, Great Food, Great Service, Great Time. Call now to make reservations 225-615-3870!
Stinky’s Fish Camp will be having ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH from 5pm-9pm. Live Music, Great Food, Great Service, Great Time. Call now to make reservations 225-615-3870!
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Stinky's Fish Camp
5500 Hilton Ave
DIGBR.com is how Baton Rouge keeps the pulse of our great city. We curate what's important and deliver it fast and throughout the day along with great content from your monthly DIG Magazine.
Copyright © 2017 · Primedia Holdings, LLC
Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.