Win VIP tickets to the BR Oyster Festival!

We’re giving away a pair of VIP tickets to the Baton Rouge Oyster Festival downtown on June 30th! Will you be the lucky winner?
june
01jun5:00 pm10:00 pmFamily Friday at Tin Roof Brewing Company
Join us at Tin Roof Brewing Company on the FIRST Friday of each month for Family Friday! We'll have tasty brews for the adults and entertainment for the kids, including
more
Join us at Tin Roof Brewing Company on the FIRST Friday of each month for Family Friday! We’ll have tasty brews for the adults and entertainment for the kids, including inflatable bounce houses, face painting, and more.
This month we will have student musicians from the Baton Rouge Music Studios, LLC. Rock Paper Taco will be serving tacos and Camel’s Crawfishwill be boiling crawfish. As always, Fun With Trixie will be entertaining the little ones with face-paint and balloons.
Music Line Up:
Caitlyn McMorris
Red Night
Union Square
Toast
(Friday) 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tin Roof Brewery
1624 Wyoming St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
01jun6:00 pm8:00 pmPower Pump Girls Moxi Mixer
Come celebrate, sip, & shop with The Power Pump Girls at Moxi Boutique! Join us for our final summer event before the STRIKE conference. RSVP to enjoy a BOGO 50%
Come celebrate, sip, & shop with The Power Pump Girls at Moxi Boutique! Join us for our final summer event before the STRIKE conference. RSVP to enjoy a BOGO 50% off sale of the entire store! Power Pump Girls, Inc. will also be celebrating its June feature DIG Magazine and the launch of the STRIKE website!
(Friday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Moxi Boutique
320 Lee Drive Suite B, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
01jun7:00 pm8:30 pmRBG presented by Films at Manship
Film Length: 90 min This Film is Rated: PG Directed by: Julie Cohen, Betsy West Starring: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Nina Totenberg An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader
Film Length: 90 min
This Film is Rated: PG
Directed by: Julie Cohen, Betsy West
Starring: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Nina Totenberg
An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women.
(Friday) 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts
100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801
01jun7:00 pm9:00 pmMovies at Main - The Lion King
We will be showing The Lion King in the plaza at the Main Library for free! Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs!
We will be showing The Lion King in the plaza at the Main Library for free! Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs!
(Friday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Main Library at Goodwood
7711 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
June 1-17
June 1-17
1 (Friday) 7:00 pm - 17 (Sunday) 9:00 pm
LSU Claude L. Shaver Theatre
Dalrymple Drive Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, LA 70803
