Win your way into Naked Sushi at The Penthouse Club!

Here’s your chance! For this month’s Theology on Tap, we’ll have Fr. Christopher Decker on site to answer all your theological, philosophical, liturgical, moral, and sacramental burning questions as well as anything else you can come up with. Questions will be taken on the night of TOT, but the best way to put your question in the running for getting stage time is to submit it through this link: https://goo.gl/forms/LjblQlDMxzLJZiRv2.