Wine tastings for newbies and pros alike at Mid City Craft

Mid City Craft Wine and Brew is such a local gem. It holds no pretension, the staff is so helpful and there is something for every budget. It’s a place that makes shopping local feel great.

The wine selection is the star here, but fear not, they also have a killer beer selection, as well as fun canned cocktail options.

If you need to impress at a holiday party this season, Mid City Craft has got you covered. They’ll help you find the perfect bottle – or better yet, go to their Thursday tastings and discover the wines yourself.

Tastings are held every Thursday night from 5-8. The hosts are very informative, and the wine is always wonderful (and plentiful). No matter what your level of wine knowledge is, you’re sure to enjoy the experience.

Tastings are free, but show some love on your way out and snag a bottle or two. Mid City Craft is located at 711 Jefferson Hwy. Follow along on Instagram to find tasting details.