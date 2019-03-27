Dig Baton Rouge
Wine Walk Wednesdays Start Back up in Baton Rouge

Wine Walk Wednesdays are a great weeknight treat taking place downtown, and they ramp up tonight! On the last Wednesday of each month, you can join fellow wine lovers to taste 2 wines at 3-4 different venues downtown. Each Wednesday, there are different spots to visit and different wines to taste. All for $10. You read that right – $10!

I’ve attended a few of these and had a wonderful time. Each stop lasts about one hour, leaving you time to order some small bites to enjoy with your wine.

Tonight’s tour starts at 5:30 at Bald Eagle Pub (but you can show up anytime during the tour). Then, you’ll walk with the group to each of these stops on the schedule:

5:30-6:30 Bald Eagle Pub
6:30-7:30 Hotel Indigo
7:30-8:30 Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar
8:30 – 9:30 River Room

Follow them on Facebook to find more event info and future Wine Walks!

