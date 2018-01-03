“Winter hurricane” to crash into Northeast

Have you heard about the bomb (no, not that one) about to hit the eastern seaboard?

A “bomb cyclone” that’s packing up to a foot of snow and potentially hurricane-force winds is going to wallop New England, and the tail of that storm will deliver freezing rain, sleet, and snow all down the coast.

The low-pressure cyclone acts like a magnet, quickly dragging high-pressure Arctic air and snow toward its position out in the Atlantic Ocean.

How bad is it? It was snowing in Florida.

YO ITS ACTUALLY SNOWING IN TALLAHASSEE pic.twitter.com/Ydh9pc4QPG — Big Ern (@ernstnation) January 3, 2018

Back here in Louisiana, it’s going to stay bone-chilling cold for a few more nights. That means pipes could burst again as we drop into a hard freeze tonight, so keep taps dripping and avoid costly repairs after the freeze. We won’t jump above freezing again until Sunday, according to WBRZ’s Josh Eachus.

There were also a few flurries here and there, but Eachus says snow isn’t likely to happen again in appreciable amounts for the duration of this freezing weather.