Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

“Winter hurricane” to crash into Northeast

Russell Jones
3 mins ago

Have you heard about the bomb (no, not that one) about to hit the eastern seaboard?

A “bomb cyclone” that’s packing up to a foot of snow and potentially hurricane-force winds is going to wallop New England, and the tail of that storm will deliver freezing rain, sleet, and snow all down the coast.

The low-pressure cyclone acts like a magnet, quickly dragging high-pressure Arctic air and snow toward its position out in the Atlantic Ocean.

How bad is it? It was snowing in Florida.

Back here in Louisiana, it’s going to stay bone-chilling cold for a few more nights. That means pipes could burst again as we drop into a hard freeze tonight, so keep taps dripping and avoid costly repairs after the freeze. We won’t jump above freezing again until Sunday, according to WBRZ’s Josh Eachus.

There were also a few flurries here and there, but Eachus says snow isn’t likely to happen again in appreciable amounts for the duration of this freezing weather.

Comments

You may also like

News

Schneider, Phat Hat to headline Red Stick Revelry

Actor and musician John Schneider will join funk band Phat Hat as part of an all-day list of activities planned to close out Baton Rouge’s bicentennial with the Red Stick Revelry. The New Year’s Eve partying begins at 11:30 a.m. with the...

6 days ago

Your go-to for authentic Italian…

La Contea Italiano Ristorante

january

03jan(jan 3)6:00 pm(jan 3)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

03jan(jan 3)7:00 pm(jan 3)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke

04jan(jan 4)12:30 pm(jan 4)12:30 pmBREC Art: The Striped Alligator

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmNew Year, New You! Pound Glow Party

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmOMG Friday Nights at La Divina Cafe

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X