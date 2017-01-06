A previously scheduled Winter weather advisory now includes East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is issued when wintry weather is expected and residents need to exercise caution.

In addition, a hard freeze warning has been issued for the area starting at midnight and will remain in effect until Saturday at 11 a.m.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Winter Weather Adv extended a tad south to include northern portions of Iberville, West BR, East BR, & Livingston parishes. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/lVDOZ8p1Bt — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) January 6, 2017

