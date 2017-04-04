With This Ring: Get ready for wedding season
Wedding season is upon us, and to help you prepare, we created a special wedding section in the April issue of DIG. Can’t pick up a copy? Check it all out here:
Yes to the Dress
A Baton Rouge bride lost her dress in the flood, and TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” swooped in to save the day.
Tips of the Trade
If you’re planning a big wedding, there’s nothing wrong with getting help. That’s where we (and some wedding planners) come in.
What’s in the bag?
In a mad rush on the big day, you won’t want to forget these items.
Dearly Beloved
DIG writer Josh Howard is a man of many talents, including wedding officiating.