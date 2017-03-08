Perkins Rowe is adding another name to its list of more than 40 restaurants and retailers: Altar’d State.

According to a Perkins Rowe news release, the women’s clothing store is set to open in late spring 2017. The shop will offer trendy fashions, accessories and home décor.

“Our leasing team has taken an aggressive approach to continuously add value to the retail mix on property,” said General Manager Branden Barker in the release. “Altar’d State’s signing aligns seamlessly with this initiative and cultivates our connection to the community via their own philanthropic efforts.”

Comments