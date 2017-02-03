A Louisiana WWII veteran has been reunited with an important item he lost overseas in 1943 — his dog tags. Retired Air Force Sgt. Raymond Odom’s dog tags were presented to him on Feb. 2, KSLA reports.

“I’m reminded of the time I spent in England which I consider an honor to defend our country as well as theirs,” Odom said, according to KSLA.

The tags were found by Andy Fuller, a member of the Royal Air Force Honington, in 2016 when he was using a metal detector. He then set out to find the tags’ namesake. Fuller eventually found out that Odom was living in an assisted living center in Farmerville, Louisiana.

The rest, as they say, is history.

1943 to today. With his dog tags back, Air Force Ret. Sgt. Raymond Odom in Farmerville hasn't aged a day! @KSLA #veterans #ThankAVeteran pic.twitter.com/a8Q6tv8MqR — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) February 2, 2017

