Ya’ll, this is a huge game

I don’t know how long Ed Orgeron will be LSU’s head football coach.

But I do know that Saturday’s football game at Florida will go an awfully long way in determining how long the new coach is able to stick around.

The Tigers have been a mess this season. That’s been well documented – both here and in the local papers.

LSU hasn’t looked good in any phase of the game. First-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s system looks like a clone of Cam Cameron – except with a lot of motion. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s defense looked sharp against BYU, but has been asleep since. And special teams are abysmal.

The Tigers have lacked execution and passion. Radio pundits have questioned effort of several of the team’s best players.

It’s gotten so bad that athletic director called a meeting with Orgeron and his two coordinators earlier this week to iron things out.

But now, it’s Florida week and with one 60-minute swoop, the Tigers can silence their growing number of critics.

LSU needs to play well tomorrow in Gainesville. It’s an absolute MUST.

Florida is a good team, but they’re not a great team. The Gators started as a 6-point favorite, but Vegas sharps immediately jumped that line down to three-points, which shows that the experts still believe in LSU’s talent.

Be it Derrius Guice or DJ Chark or someone else, the Tigers need a spark and someone has to give it to them.

The play in the past few weeks has been lifeless. That can’t continue. Orgeron is supposed to be this great motivator. It’s time to see some of that carry onto the field for gametime.

And I think it will.

The LSU/Florida rivalry has exploded in recent years and the Gators have gotten the better of the Tigers in several sports.

They beat LSU last year in Tiger Stadium. They beat LSU in the College World Series Championship.

It’s time to buck the trend and get a little revenge.

I think LSU plays well tomorrow and puts together a solid performance.

Whether it’s enough to win, I guess we will find out.

But another tough loss will make Orgeron’s seat boiling hot.

And that’s not a good look for a first-year coach.