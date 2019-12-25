Dig Baton Rouge
Year in Review: 2019 Restaurant Openings

2019 brought about a huge variety of new eateries in Baton Rouge. In case some slipped under your radar, here’s a list of everything we tried this year and what you can expect from each. 

BLDG 5 – a shared plate experience in a classy but outdoorsy atmosphere, with amped-up cheese boards and plates of international flavors.

ROUJ Creole – Upscale creole food, taken back to its roots. An awesome place to take your out-of-town guests and colleagues. 

Solera– Baton Rouge’s newest tapas bar, serving up your favorite Spanish tapas and more. 

Southern Pearl Oyster House– Gulf seafood galore, with a big focus on oysters in a large, lively atmosphere. 

Bumsteers– A delightful rooftop restaurant and bar serving burgers, nachos and tacos with great attention to detail. An awesome place to grab a casual, fun dinner and drinks with friends and family outdoors. 

Too Saucy – A quick service build-your-own pasta bar with something for everyone. 

Empanola– Fresh, flaky, handmade empanadas in a huge range of flavor options. 

Atomic Burger – Fantastic fast food style burgers (and vegan burgers) with top-quality ingredients and far less guilt. 

Smalls Sliders – A drive through or walk-up slider shop with a classic feel, including milkshakes and icees. 

The Rutledge – A French-inspired counter at White Star, serving up incredible chicken confit salads, sandwiches and dreamy melty cheese. 

Hannah Q – A BBQ spot from Prairieville opened a location on Government serving up really well priced, smokey bbq plates. 

Cannatella’s – An Ttalian grocery with a serious sandwich counter including porchetta sandwiches and muffalettas. 

The Dish – The newest vegan joint to hit the scene as a result of MJ’s moving into a larger space on Government Street. 

Chow Yum Phat – A large space and a larger menu of dumplings, ramen and unique, incredible modern vietnamese inspired dishes. 

Mid City Beer Garden – The long awaited Mid City Beer Garden opened this year and brought us the much anticipated return of the Chelsea’s Grilled Cheese, served within a gorgeous patio garden space. 

Gilla Brewing– serving up innovative, fresh, rotating brews as well as guest taps in Gonzales. 

Rally Cap– A sports-heavy brewery with a fun, expansive taproom, perfect for game watching. 

Red Stick Social – the anticipated new spot for bowling opened this year, which includes live music, bars and a full-service restaurant. 

City Roots Coffee– Next to Red Stick Social, City Roots is the second vendor to open in the Electric Depot development. Tasty coffee in a bright, lofty atmosphere. 

