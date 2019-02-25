Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Music

“Yodel Boy” hoots and hollers his way to BR

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
1 day ago

Can you hear that yodelin’ over yonder? Brace yourselves, fans of country and western: viral star Mason “yodel boy” Ramsey will be performing at Baton Rouge’s Texas Club.

Also known as “lil Hank Williams,” the rising country star garnered fame when a video demonstrating his formidible yodeling skills in an Illinois Wal Mart went viral. The video has racked up millions of views on Youtube, making Ramsey a viral sensation.

Ramsey’s newfound fame has even landed him an appearance on Ellen Degeneres’ syndicated talk show, where Ellen surprised the gifted youngster with an offer to perform on country music’s biggest stage, the Grand Ole Opry.

Don’t miss your chance to see the sensation for yourself when Ramsey takes to the Texas Club stage on March 30. Tickets for the performance are $10, and can be purchased here.

Comments

You may also like

february

26feb7:00 pm9:00 pmTrivia Night

26feb8:00 pm11:59 pmKaraoke LIVE ONA Tuesday

27feb4:00 pm11:00 pmMilitary Appreciation And Service Industry Night

27feb10:00 pm11:59 amQueens Karaoke

28feb4:00 pm11:00 pmThirsty Thursday And Ladies Night

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X