“Yodel Boy” hoots and hollers his way to BR

Can you hear that yodelin’ over yonder? Brace yourselves, fans of country and western: viral star Mason “yodel boy” Ramsey will be performing at Baton Rouge’s Texas Club.

Also known as “lil Hank Williams,” the rising country star garnered fame when a video demonstrating his formidible yodeling skills in an Illinois Wal Mart went viral. The video has racked up millions of views on Youtube, making Ramsey a viral sensation.

Ramsey’s newfound fame has even landed him an appearance on Ellen Degeneres’ syndicated talk show, where Ellen surprised the gifted youngster with an offer to perform on country music’s biggest stage, the Grand Ole Opry.

Don’t miss your chance to see the sensation for yourself when Ramsey takes to the Texas Club stage on March 30. Tickets for the performance are $10, and can be purchased here.