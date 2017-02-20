If you’ve ever wanted to use the digital currency Bitcoin, you’ll soon have an easier time doing so.

American Market, a convenience store on Nicholson Drive, is now home to a Genesis Coin ATM, a Bitcoin ATM, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. It was installed by New Orleans day trader Will Haynie.

Bitcoin ATMs allow users to purchase Bitcoins for cash, but not the other way around, only making one-directional transactions.

“It’s internet cash,” Hayne said, according to The Business Report. “Anything you can pay for online, you can pay for with Bitcoin … a lot of big companies are accepting it.”

