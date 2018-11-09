You can’t spell brunch without BR

View this post on Instagram

French. Fired. Brunch. Coming to Sundays at #FlambéeCafé starting 10/29. You asked. So we lit the flame. 🇫🇷🔥❤️🥚#FrenchFiredFare #SundayBrunch #FlambēeCafē #FrenchFiredFare . . . . . . #louisiana #batonrouge #breats #batonrougeeats #225eats #idigbr #eatbatonrouge #eater #forkyeah #instafeast #pizza #tasty #buzzfeast #thrillist #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste