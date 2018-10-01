You Go Girl!

Catering company expanding to offer takeout and more

Gourmet Girls, Baton Rouge’s very own boutique catering company, is getting a makeover. Since 2009, Katia Mangham has serviced Baton Rouge with her combined love of cooking and fine art. Mangham has 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry and began by opening a gift basket company called The Silver Spoon in 1993, while she was still in college. The Silver Spoon—which was also located in Baton Rouge, on Jefferson Highway—eventually evolved into a gourmet food shop and tearoom, growing Mangham’s passion for simple, clean ingredients and the art of food.

Now, almost ten years later, Gourmet Girls is moving into a much larger area than its current 500 square feet to allow space for cooking classes and a retail aspect. Mangham’s customers have often expressed a desire for a space to shop around without the takeout only limitation, and now their wishes will be granted. The new space will be located in Studio Park on the corner of Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Avenue and will be three times larger than the original Perkins Road overpass location.

“I was always having to turn people away,” Mangham says. “They want to come in and purchase the things that they see, but I can only offer preorder here. I decided it was time for growth.”

In the new space, Gourmet Girls hopes to expand significantly. Martin Wine Cellar will be near to the new location, something Mangham says will be “a good one-stop for wine and an appetizer for takeout.” The Studio Park location will offer takeout daily lunches and platters, as well as a retail area with the same tools for sale that she uses in her catering business, like serving plates and kitchen utensils. Mangham says she likes to stock unique items; things that she finds beautiful herself and would personally use.

Pieces by Leanne Cambric, a ceramic artist, will be featured in the shop. During the holiday season, special carryout menus will be featured for Christmas and Thanksgiving in addition to the regular menu, and seasonal dinners will be offered that can serve around 12-15 people. Gourmet Girls offers three menus: a regular catering takeout menu, an event menu with stations and a lunch menu, featuring a wide array of gluten-free and vegan options. Gourmet Girls prides itself on using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients that are simple and good for you. The cakes and pastries have minimal ingredients, and nothing is used just for the sake of appearance. Healthy ingredients are a priority.

“It’s really not that hard,” Mangham explains. “I cook the way that I want to eat.”

The new Gourmet Girls location is set to open in mid October and will begin serving lunches the week after opening from Tuesday through Friday. Follow Gourmet Girls on Instagram @gourmetgirls and on Facebook @gourmetgirlsbr to see with daily specials!

Photos courtesy of Gourmet Girls