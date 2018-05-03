Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Your Guide to Cinco de Mayo

Interns
2 hours ago

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and for those trying to get in on all the fun, we’ve found all the best places in Baton Rouge to get your Cinco de Drinko on! From authentic Mexican to delicious Tex-Mex these places are offering the best drink and food specials in town all weekend!

The Rum House:

  • Drink Specials on Mexican beer, Margs, and more!

La Carreta:

  • Celebrate Cinco de Mayo ALL weekend with live music Friday – Sunday!

Gov’t Taco x Radio Bar:

  • With Gov’t Taco, you know its going to be good. Check out the menu here!

Olive or Twist:

  • OVER 40 different margaritas to try! And treat yourself to $4 tacos

Velvet Cactus:

  • Awesome specials all day long! Trust me Velvet Cactus’ tacos are a can’t miss…

Fondue Style Cinco @ The Melting Pot:

  • $5 margaritas & $5 fiesta cheese fondue

Cinco de Mayo @ BREC Independence Community Park:

  • This one is perfect for families

Caliente Mexican Craving: 

  • Live music from 3 – 11! Listen while you enjoy 2 for 1 margaritas plus more drink specials all day

Bar Louie:

  • As Bar Louie says, “Keep your cervezas close… and your amigos even closer!” Drink specials until 9, live music at 10

George’s Place:

  • Enjoy a Latin Drag Show beginning at 11 PM

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

  • Drink Specials all day & a live DJ at night

Cinceaux de Mayeaux @ Lava Cantina

  • Drink specials & music from The Anteeks!

 

