Memorial Day is a day of patriotic recognition and should be revered as such. It’s important to understand the sentiment behind each holiday while still having a great time. We’ve got some DIY options to help you celebrate the holiday.

Keep it nostalgic

Incorporate sentimental items into your Memorial Day decor spread if you have someone specific in mind to honor on this day.

Nature gets patriotic

Get crafty with branches and twigs. Spray paint has the quick ability to transform any decor item—especially branches. This DIY tip can apply to almost any holiday, so long as you have the appropriate spray paint colors.

Patriotic spirit

Combine blueberries, sliced strawberries and star-cutout granny smith apples with your favorite sangria recipe for a little extra patriotic spirit.

What food to serve:

Keep it simple. Don’t make it your goal to serve only red, white and blue fare—we’re taking the tastefully patriotic approach for this holiday, remember?

Sweet and savory salad

If you haven’t used all your strawberries and blueberries from the sangria, a bowl of spinach with some feta, berries is not only aesthetically appealing, but also very delicious. Try your own additions, such as a light vinaigrette and toasted walnuts to add some texture and unexpected pops of flavor.

Side snacks

It’s usually never a bad idea to incorporate garlic and cheese into a savory dish. Roasted corn is a great go-to side dish for its delicate sweetness and ability to carry other flavors well.

Grill and chill:

Kabobs. They’re simple, easy, bite-sized and there are endless flavor combination possibilities. Try this balsamic steak skewer recipe with red cherry tomatoes:

Attire:

Try pairing a navy and white attire with light red accents/embellishments, such as a bold red lip, red shades or red headband. For guys, keep it casual with white sneakers and cool sunglasses.

