Your old fishing gear could net $200 at Cabela’s & Bass Pro Shop

Ready to upgrade that dusty old rod and reel? In celebration of the return of fishing season, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are inviting customers to trade in used gear to be donated to local charities. Generous anglers will receive up to a $200 credit to put toward a new rod and reel for their trade-in of old gear in working order.

Part of the 2019 Spring Fishing Classic, a free celebration of all things fishing taking place February 15 – March 3 at Cabela’s in Gonzales, La., the drive will give all donations to local nonprofit organizations.

“The annual Spring Fishing Classic—a free event that reaches more than seven million people each year—provides great opportunities for families to get ready for fishing season and creating lifelong memories together on the water,” said Bass Pro Shops Communications Manager Katie Mitchell. “We encourage all anglers to participate in our rod and reel trade-in program which allows us to collect and donate products to local organizations that teach young people to enjoy and appreciate the outdoors.”

The Spring Classic also includes free fishing seminars for all skill levels, pro appearances at Bassmaster University, activities for the whole family, and free giveaways.

