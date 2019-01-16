Dig Baton Rouge
CrimeNews

Your tip could be worth $500 at Tin Roof Brewing

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
7 hours ago

Attention crime-stoppers: could you think of anything to do with $500 worth of free beer? If your tip leads to the capture of burglars who plundered goods from Tin Roof Brewing over the weekend, you could have plenty of suds in your future.

Here’s Tin Roof’s rundown of the situation from Facebook:

If you were around Tin Roof Sunday night and noticed anything suspicious, recognize the vehicles in question, or have spotted any of the missing belongings laying around your neighbor’s yard, you know what to do – call Tin Roof at 225-377-7022. It could be worth your while.

