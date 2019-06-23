Dig Baton Rouge
Z Gallerie closing Perkins Rowe location, marking down prices in preparation

Popular home furnishings store Z Gallerie is closing its Perkins Rowe location, and markdowns have already begun.

Z Gallerie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, claiming a need to “restructure [its] balance sheet and enhance [its] financial flexibility,” but ultimately blames itself for financial problems.

Items are currently marked down at 25 percent off and will continue to drop throughout the upcoming weeks. The store needs all inventory gone before the end of July and will close as soon as all items are sold.

The upscale home store joins the list of businesses that have closed its Perkins Rowe location because of larger issues, including Kona Grill and J. Crew.

