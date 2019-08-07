Dig Baton Rouge
Z Gallerie renewed Perkins Rowe lease, remains open

16 hours ago

Z Gallerie in Perkins Rowe is back in business after previously stating it would close.

The home furnishings retailer was set to close in July after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sold almost its entire inventory at discounted prices in preparation.

Shortly after most of the inventory was gone, workers were seen unloading new inventory from a truck into the store location.

WAFB reported that Z Gallerie representative Gordon Andahal said the retailer was able to renegotiate the lease in Perkins Rowe.

View this post on Instagram

@u_love_stank sent this to me 😩🤣💀

A post shared by Katherine Bethley- Designer (@katherinebethley) on

Z Gallerie in Perkins Rowe has re-opened its doors, and shoppers can stop by from 10 am-8 pm Monday-Saturday and 12-6 pm on Sundays.

