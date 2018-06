By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

Zach Watson will be bringing some new hardware with him when the rising junior returns to patrol center field for LSU next season.

The LSU star will receive a Gold Glove after being one of three Division I outfielders named to the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove team, which was announced on Thursday night. He is joined in the Gold Glove outfield by Brandon Lockridge of Troy and Jake Mangum of Mississippi State.

Image: Tiger Rag