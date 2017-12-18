Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessFood & Drink

Zachary to get ‘Lit’

Russell Jones
21 hours ago

The fired-up pizza franchise ‘Lit Pizza’ is adding a new location in Zachary next summer.

The build-your-own pizza fast casual restaurant will be part of the Villages of Americana neighborhood development, which is planned to include 800 homes, condos, parks, and commercial space. Other restaurants already planned for the Americana area include Bistro Byronz and Walk-On’s.

Co-owner Ozzie Fernandez said they chose Americana because of the growth potential, absence of dine-in pizza in Zachary, and how impressed they were with Americana and its developer, CPRT, which handles development for property held by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

Fernandez is also opening a side-by-side concept next year at the City Square Shopping Center at Highland and Bluebonnet, sharing an outdoor patio space with Izzo’s Illegal Burrito.

Image: Lit Pizza

Comments

You may also like

Business

L’Auberge casino owner Pinnacle bought for $2.8B

Penn National Gaming announced Monday they will purchase Pinnacle Entertainment, the company which owns L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. The acquisition means Penn will own 41 casinos and properties...

21 hours ago

Tailgate with Howie’s!

Hungry Howie's

december

19dec(dec 19)11:00 am(dec 19)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays

19dec(dec 19)5:30 pm(dec 19)5:30 pmHoliday Wine Tasting and Charcuterie Board: Round Two

19dec(dec 19)6:00 pm(dec 19)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

19dec(dec 19)7:30 pm(dec 19)7:30 pmEclectic Truth: Ugly Sweater Edition

19dec(dec 19)8:00 pm(dec 19)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X