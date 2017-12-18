Zachary to get ‘Lit’

The fired-up pizza franchise ‘Lit Pizza’ is adding a new location in Zachary next summer.

The build-your-own pizza fast casual restaurant will be part of the Villages of Americana neighborhood development, which is planned to include 800 homes, condos, parks, and commercial space. Other restaurants already planned for the Americana area include Bistro Byronz and Walk-On’s.

Co-owner Ozzie Fernandez said they chose Americana because of the growth potential, absence of dine-in pizza in Zachary, and how impressed they were with Americana and its developer, CPRT, which handles development for property held by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

Fernandez is also opening a side-by-side concept next year at the City Square Shopping Center at Highland and Bluebonnet, sharing an outdoor patio space with Izzo’s Illegal Burrito.

