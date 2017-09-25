Dig Baton Rouge
Zagat profiles “overshadowed” Baton Rouge food

Russell Jones
8 hours ago

Restaurant review giant Zagat recently posted its picks for the 11 must-eat places of Baton Rouge.

Making the list: Zeeland Street, called “a soulful local institution” since it opened following Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago. Cocha also drew Zagat’s attention as part of the “eclectic” growing downtown food scene with its Dutch and Venezuelan fusion menu.

Zagat writer Matt Kirouac noted that Baton Rouge seems caught in the middle between New Orleans’ Creole cuisine and Lafayette’s Cajun cooking. Because of that, cooks and food fanatics can find the freedom to break from tradition or focus on more local ingredients.

Check out the list to see if your favorite food stop made the cut.

