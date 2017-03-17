Zapp’s International Beer Fest to be held April 1
Love trying new beers but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg? You can sample more than 200 varieties at this year’s Zapp’s International Beer Fest. The festival is in its 13th year and includes specialty beers and local food.
Scheduled for April 1 from 3:30 – 6 p.m., the festival will feature both foreign and domestic beers for festivalgoers. Tickets are $35, and you must present your ID upon entry to the festival. The event will be held at the LSU Rural Life Museum.