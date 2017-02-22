A Baton Rouge location of the popular fried chicken chain Zaxby’s is set to open next Monday, according to a news release from the company. The spot will be at 13770 Millerville Greens Blvd.

“The community of Baton Rouge is exactly the type of atmosphere that we look for when opening a new location,” said J.J. DeRoy, director of market development for the new Zax LLC location, according to the release. “With each store, our focus is always on establishing long-term partnerships with local organizations, as well as bringing a quality dining option to the community.”

While Zaxby’s notably serves chicken fingers, the restaurant also offers wings and salads, as well as a range of sides and appetizers.

Comments