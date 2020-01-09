Zero Degrees opens this weekend, features Asian-Hispanic fusion menu

A wildly interesting new franchise is hosting its grand opening in Baton Rouge this weekend. Zero Degrees features an Asian-Hispanic fusion menu, including mangonadas, hot snacks and split cups.

If you walk the streets in Mexican cities you’ll most certainly find taco stands, but you’ll also pass brightly colored stands serving up tropical fruits seasoned with lime and chili spices and street vendors offering spicy chips loaded with a bizarre array of toppings. At Zero Degrees, you’ll find versions of these classic street eats and other Asian-Hispanic fusions.

Mangoadas are fruit slushes made with mango, Tajin (a chili lime seasoning) and chamoy, a Mexico condiment made from fruit. Zero Degrees also has other versions with watermelon and lychee.

If that’s too wild for you, Zero Degrees also offers a variety of fruited green teas and iced horchata. There are about ten varieties, but if you can’t choose, get a split cup! Slit cups are just that – a single cup split down the middle so that you can try two drinks at once.

Over on the savory side, you can sample two classic street foods – chicharrons and elote. Chicharrons are Mexican style pork rinds (think cracklin with different seasoning),and elote is traditionally an ear of corn, coated with mayo, cheese and paprika that is growing in popularity in the U.S. Zero Degrees offers these same ingredients in bowls, with the option to top them with XXTRA Flaming Hot Cheetos dust. Yep, Cheeto dust.

Fried chicken, shrimp and french fries are available as well, with a variety of ways to flavor them up. Bring your spicy spirit, your sweet tooth and your sense of adventure to Zero Degrees at 3260 Highland Rd on the north gates of LSU.