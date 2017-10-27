Zombie Crawl Schedule Change

ZOMBIE PUB CRAWL SCHEDULE CHANGES DUE TO PREDICTED RAIN

Baton Rouge, LA – The Zombie Pub Crawl, an official event of the ongoing Fifolet Halloween Festival, announced today that the lineup for the crawl will change slightly due to predicted rain and the cancellation of Live After 5 which was a crawl stop. The crawl will still begin tonight at 6 p.m. however the new stop schedule is below:

6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. – Hotel Indigo. Participants can get zombie make up applications here for only $5 as well as $10 Black Magic cocktails.

9 p.m. – Happy’s Irish Pub for $5 Happy Hooligans and $3 Ghostbuster Shots

10 p.m. – Huey’s for $5 Crawling Dead cocktails

11 p.m. – Driftwood Cask and Barrel for $8 Lame Brain cocktails

12 a.m. – The Roux House for $6 Spooky Magic cocktails.

Participants must be dressed as a zombie and wear the special Halloween Parade bead to get the drink specials. Preregistration is preferred but not required. Get tickets at https://1031consortium.com/ index.php/zombie-pub-crawl-3/