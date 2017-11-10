Current Month
North Gate Music & Arts Fest 2017
- North Gate Merchants Association
- The North Gates of LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
10nov(nov 10)4:00 pm(nov 10)4:00 pmNorth Gate Music & Arts Fest 2017
Our 12th anniversary!!! Come out to West Chimes Street on Friday November 10 for live music, beer, food, art, and vendors. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and go till midnight.
Our 12th anniversary!!! Come out to West Chimes Street on Friday November 10 for live music, beer, food, art, and vendors. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and go till midnight. This is by far the best music festival that Baton Rouge has to offer in the Fall! Come out to see what you have been missing! And it is FREE!
Brought to you by the hard working volunteers of the North Gate Merchants Association and our wonderful sponsors! This festival is an annual celebration of the historic North Gates neighborhood.
Time
(Friday) 4:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Location
North Gate Merchants Association
The North Gates of LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
10nov(nov 10)6:00 pm(nov 10)6:00 pmSouthern Craft Pint Night
FREE Pint Glass with the purchase of any Southern Craft Brew. Burgersmith/Southern Craft Prize Raffle and much more…
FREE Pint Glass with the purchase of any Southern Craft Brew.
Burgersmith/Southern Craft Prize Raffle and much more…
Time
(Friday) 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
Burgersmith
3613 Perkins Rd, Ste B, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
11nov(nov 11)10:30 am(nov 11)10:30 amLSU vs Arkansas
LSU GAMEDAY Saturday, November 11thDoors open at 10:30AM Game kicks off at 11:30 AMLSU vs ARKANSAS – TBA – Main ScreenCome out to support LSU at The Varsity. NO COVER! Food available from The Chimes.
LSU GAMEDAY
Saturday, November 11th
Doors open at 10:30AM
Game kicks off at 11:30 AM
LSU vs ARKANSAS – TBA – Main Screen
Come out to support LSU at The Varsity.
NO COVER! Food available from The Chimes.
Great Drink Specials featuring
THIRST & $10 with BUDWEISER, SHOCKTOP BELGIAN WHEAT, GOOSE ISLAND IPA and MICHELOB AMBER BOCK DRAFT BEER
$1 Shots
$3 Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3 High Life
Our special Varsity menu is…
Crawfish Etouffee
Chili Cheese Dogs
Works Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Red Beans & Rice
(full Chimes menu is available TO-GO from the front desk of The Chimes)
THIRST & $10 features…
a 32oz Varsity Theatre Souvenir Mug
complimentary BUDWEISER, SHOCKTOP BELGIAN WHEAT, GOOSE ISLAND IPA and MICHELOB AMBER BOCK DRAFT BEER from LSU Kickoff until the End of the LSU game
Time
(Saturday) 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
Varsity Theatre
3353 Highland Road
12nov(nov 12)10:00 am(nov 12)10:00 amFall Pop Up Sale
Vintage Soul is having it's first annual Fall Pop Up Sale! November 12 from 10am – 6pm. We'll have tents set up on the lot and tons of great deals inside and outside. Stop on by!
Vintage Soul is having it’s first annual Fall Pop Up Sale! November 12 from 10am – 6pm. We’ll have tents set up on the lot and tons of great deals inside and outside. Stop on by!
Time
(Sunday) 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
Vintage Soul
12455 S Harrell's Ferry Road
12nov(nov 12)11:30 am(nov 12)11:30 am3rd Annual Cap City Beer Fest!
Come out and drink beer while supporting Companion Animal Alliance, our local animal shelter. Receive a 2 oz. sampling glass and access to unlimited samplings of specialty beers from around
Come out and drink beer while supporting Companion Animal Alliance, our local animal shelter. Receive a 2 oz. sampling glass and access to unlimited samplings of specialty beers from around the world! We are dog-friendly! Come enjoy the beautiful outdoors with live music and fun games. Gourmet food available for purchase. General Admission and VIP tickets available! Must be 21+ to sample beers.
Time
(Sunday) 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Location
4th St and Spanish Town Rd ~ Downtown Baton Rouge