Only days after voting to keep the zoo in Greenwood Park, the Baton Rouge Zoo loses its 40 year accreditation.

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks and a newly formed group of activists at a press conference yesterday suggested that BREC hire a third-party to investigate the management, maintenance and funding of the zoo. The Keep the Zoo at Greenwood Park group called on BREC to regain the zoo accreditation by developing a new business model. To read more about the commission, click here.